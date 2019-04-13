Mumbai: Two women arrested for ‘kidnapping’ 3-yr-old girl

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two women for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old girl, Fatima Shaikh.

According to the police, one of the accused, Meera Kale, had allegedly picked up the girl and handed her over to her sister-in-law, Meena Chavan, a resident of south Mumbai. Kale has told the police that Chavan was childless and hence she had kidnapped the child for her.

The police said that the child’s mother had approached the police after she went missing from Bandra.

Nirmal Nagar police registered a case of kidnapping in the matter and started scrutinised CCTV cameras located in the western suburbs. “In one of the clips we spotted Fatima roaming in the western suburbs for some time following which she was seen on a train moving towards south Mumbai,” said an officer. The police added that after scrutinising over 200 CCTV cameras they found that the girl had alighted at Churchgate station and accordingly alerted police stations in south Mumbai.

The investigator added that Fatima was found with a woman at a bus depot near the Mantralaya. The two were brought to the police station for enquiry following which Chavan was arrested. “Kale’s role came to light later and she was soon arrested,” the investigators said.

The women claimed that they were apprehensive about handing the girl over to the police and decided to keep her with them.