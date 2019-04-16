Mumbai: 20-yr-old man held for ‘abducting’ minor boy

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly abducting a six-year-old boy from Andheri. A constable on patrol duty nabbed the accused after he received information that a man was dragging a child near KBM compound.

“A constable, who is appointed as a beat marshal, rushed to the spot and questioned the man and on not receiving satisfactory answers, spoke to the boy who told him that he had been abducted.”

Police said they took the duo to the station and checked with another police station, from where they found out that the child’s parents had lodged a complaint of kidnapping two days ago.

Police also said the minor told the constable that whenever he asked the accused to let him go, the man would assault him.

The child was reunited with his family early on Monday, police added. Investigators said they will conduct a medical to check if the accused sexually assaulted the boy.