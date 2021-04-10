Mumbai: Chief Minister urges private hospitals to adopt jumbo Covid centres

Uddhav Thaackeray added that doctors from private hospitals making rounds of the jumbo centres would not only help in treating the ill but also alleviate the feelings of the patients. (File)

Urging private hospitals to upgrade their facilities, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked them to adopt jumbo Covid-19 centres set up by the government to assist it in the fight against the pandemic.

“During this difficult time, private hospitals should increase their facilities to provide relief to patients. The government has set up jumbo centres and private hospitals should adopt some of them,” Thackeray said in a meeting with directors and doctors of private hospitals in the state.

He added that doctors from private hospitals making rounds of the jumbo centres would not only help in treating the ill but also alleviate the feelings of the patients. “When Maharashtra is united, it wins and you (private hospitals) are an important link.”

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a dashboard on the availability of beds should be created in district hospitals.

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said that to deal with the shortage of manpower after increasing healthcare facilities, retired doctors and nurses should be hired for the next three or six months.

Thackeray also held a meeting with the diamond association. “Manufacturers who can arrange for accommodation for workers in their factory premises should do so. Also, attention should be paid to the workers being tested and vaccinated,” he added.