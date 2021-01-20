Mumbai Chief Minister tells BMC to complete beautification work on footpaths, flyovers by June end

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday instructed the BMC to complete beautification work on footpaths, flyovers and traffic islands by the end of June.

He also asked the civic administration to focus on cleaning of nullahs and their deepening and widening to address the issue of waterlogging in Mumbai during monsoon.

Thackeray held a meeting with the senior BMC and government officials, which was also attended by Minister for Urban Development Eknath Shinde.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, in a presentation during the meeting, said that 149 footpaths have been selected across the 24 administrative wards for beautification. Work on about 90 per cent of the footpaths will be completed by the end of May, he added.

Officials said that BMC has selected 42 flyovers for beautification in the city. Also, work on beautifying 120 traffic islands – five each in the 24 administrative wards – has started. For the street food hubs, the BMC has selected 62 roads to beautify, said an official.

The official added that waterlogging in 386 areas leads to the flood-like situation in the city. Of these, work on 171 places has been completed while the same is in progress at 120 areas.

Thackeray instructed the BMC to take appropriate measures to ensure that the flood-like situation does not arise in Mumbai. He also asked officials to pay special attention to roads, parks and markets in the city.

Over the last few days, Thackeray has stepped up his engagement with the BMC to review the work of the civic body. BMC elections are due early next year.