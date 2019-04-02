Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog to take charge of Bombay High Court

Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog of the Rajasthan High Court is likely to take charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court next week, after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his transfer on March 28.

The ministry of law and justice, in a notification dated March 31, said, “In exercise of powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Pradeep Nandrajog Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court; as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court after retirement, on 06 April 2019, of Shri Justice Naresh Harishchandra Patil, present Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.”

The collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had taken the decision to transfer Justice Nandrajog to the Bombay High Court “in the interest of better administration of justice” since the office of the Chief Justice would have been fallen vacant after Justice Patil retires on April 6.

Born on February 24, 1958, Chief Justice Nandrajog graduated from Delhi University in 1978. He was enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1981.

He was a counsel for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for six years. He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court on December 20, 2002 and became a Permanent Judge on April 16, 2004. He was elevated as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court on April 2, 2017.