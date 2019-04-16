Mumbai: 35-yr-old woman held for ‘abducting’ baby from CSMT

Advertising

The Crime Branch has arrested a 35-year-old woman who allegedly abducted a two-month-old baby from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on March 29. Police found the woman when they were tracing a 10-month-old baby, who was allegedly abducted from Mumbra railway station on February 3.

“The woman who abducted the two-month-old child from CSMT looked similar to the woman we were investigating in the Mumbra case. The CCTV grab of both the incidents were similar,” said a senior police officer.

The officer added, “After gathering all the technical leads from the railway police, we managed to trace the woman to Nashik.”

According to police, the accused was arrested from her house in Nashik on April 14. “The woman had the child she had abducted from CSMT. We have rescued the child and returned him to his parents,” said a senior Crime Branch officer.

The officer added, “We are interrogating her about the 10-month-old boy to find out whether she sold him or has kept him somewhere else. She will be handed over to the railway police at CSMT.”

The Crime Branch has been investigating multiple cases of kidnapping reported from the area. While members of a Daighar gang, who were arrested for allegedly abducting and selling children, have not yielded any relevant information, police are trying to trace the nexus of buying these children, sources said.

“Most of these children are pushed into begging but some of the kids may have been sold to couples too, as per our investigation. We are trying to identify these buyers,” an officer said.