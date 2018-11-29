Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus junction to get makeover on lines of Times Square

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and an American organisation have proposed to transform the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) junction into a pedestrian-friendly area, multiple access points and exits are likely to pose a challenge to engineers.

The junction is slated to be redesigned by the National Association of City Transportation Officials-Global Designing Cities Initiative (NACTO-GDCI) under BIGRS (Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety) on the lines of New York’s Times Square.

Chief engineer (road and traffic department) Vinod Chithore said, “We have enough space in CST but traffic and pedestrian footfall is high, so it is a very critical junction to redesign. There are multiple crossings (for pedestrians and traffic) and we have to keep in mind that traffic should not be disturbed.”

“After the plan is finalised, we will conduct trials without any permanent changes at first. If it is successful, then we will make permanent changes. We are expecting to start work by December,” he added.

As per the plan, the junction will have direct crossings, plazas, refuge islands, pedestrian zones and traffic lanes.

“We are going to transform the CST junction into a pedestrian-friendly area. Our intention is to use underutilised spaces for pedestrians. We want to reduce the crossings for walkers. Apart from that nothing will be touched,” said Abhimanyu Prakash, project director of NACTO-GDCI.

Along with the CST, the BMC is also looking at transforming LBS Road. A senior civic official said, “Part of LBS Road has been already taken up for redesigning. Part of footpaths from Gandhi Nagar in Powai to CST bridge at Kurla has been redesigned as per suggestions given by BIGRS partners. However, some of the work is being stopped due to ongoing Metro work.”

The BIGRS was started in 2015 after an agreement signed between Michael Bloomberg and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Joint Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar (traffic) said, “BMC had submitted a proposal to us, which we have approved and asked them to start trials on an experimental basis near CSMT. If it works out smoothly then they will start working on other roads as well.”