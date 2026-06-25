Mumbai shop owner booked for selling Pakistani beauty cream despite import ban

The police seized Pakistani-manufactured beauty cream from his store, despite a central government ban on imports from Pakistan. (Image generated using AI).

The Mumbai Police Thursday registered an FIR against a retail establishment in Chembur for allegedly stocking and selling a Pakistani-manufactured beauty cream in violation of the Centre’s orders.

The FIR names shop owner Sanjay Shah, who has been charged with disobedience to an order by a public servant, in addition to provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, through an order dated May 2, 2025, has prohibited the import of goods from Pakistan.

A Crime Branch officer said, “We carried out a raid based on information we received. We cannot comment on anything further as the matter is under investigation.”