scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Bihar polls

Mumbai: Bus rams into traffic signal after driver suffers epilepsy attack

“The driver, identified as Haridas Patil, was rushed to Rajawadi hospital, where he shall be treated,” an officer from Chembur police station said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | October 20, 2020 1:05:27 pm
chembur bus accident, chembus bus crashes into traffic signal, mumbai best bus accident, mumbai city news, mumbai trafficThe incident took place near Vasant Park at RC Marg at around 11:15 am. [Twitter/@rajtoday]

A BEST bus plying between Tata Power in Chembur and Ghatkopar railway station rammed against a traffic signal in Chembur after the driver reportedly suffered an epilepsy attack on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Vasant Park at RC Marg at around 11:15 am.

The driver sustained an injury on his forehead while no pedestrian was injured in the incident.

“The driver, identified as Haridas Patil, was rushed to Rajawadi hospital, where he shall be treated,” an officer from Chembur police station said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 20: Latest News

Advertisement