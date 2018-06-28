Mumbai plane crash LIVE UPDATES: Five people dead, black box recovered; DGCA to begin investigation

Mumbai plane crash LIVE UPDATES: Chartered plane crash in Mumbai: At least five persons feared dead in the crash. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Mumbai plane crash LIVE UPDATES: Chartered plane crash in Mumbai: At least five persons feared dead in the crash. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A chartered aircraft crashed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Thursday killing five people including a passerby. The UY Aviation Pvt Ltd King Air C-90 aircraft VT-UPZ was sold to the operator by the Uttar Pradesh government and was on a test flight when it met with the accident.

Both the pilots and two Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs) on board were killed in the fatal accident, and their bodies have been taken to Rajawadi Hospital. A senior DGCA official said that a team is on its way for a preliminary investigation. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will do a detailed investigation of the crash. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been pressed into service.

“The chartered plane which crashed in Mumbai does not belong to the UP government. The state government had sold it to Mumbai’s UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad,” said Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi. (With inputs from ENS Mumbai)

