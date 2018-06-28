Follow Us:
Thursday, June 28, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Mumbai plane crash LIVE UPDATES: Five people dead, black box recovered; DGCA to begin investigation
Live now

Mumbai plane crash LIVE UPDATES: Five people dead, black box recovered; DGCA to begin investigation

Mumbai plane crash LIVE UPDATES: The crash took place near Sarvodaya hospital. Rescue operations are underway. There were four people in the aircraft, and their bodies have been taken to Rajawadi Hospital.

| New Delhi | Updated: June 28, 2018 4:55:36 pm
Mumbai plane crash LIVE UPDATES: Chartered plane crash in Mumbai: At least five persons feared dead in the crash. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A chartered aircraft crashed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Thursday killing five people including a passerby. The UY Aviation Pvt Ltd King Air C-90 aircraft VT-UPZ was sold to the operator by the Uttar Pradesh government and was on a test flight when it met with the accident.

Both the pilots and two Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs) on board were killed in the fatal accident, and their bodies have been taken to Rajawadi Hospital. A senior DGCA official said that a team is on its way for a preliminary investigation. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will do a detailed investigation of the crash. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been pressed into service.

“The chartered plane which crashed in Mumbai does not belong to the UP government. The state government had sold it to Mumbai’s UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad,” said Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi. (With inputs from ENS Mumbai)

Also Read | Chartered aircraft crashes in Ghatkopar, five dead

See Photos: Mumbai chartered plane crash kills five

Live Blog

Five people have died in the fatal Mumbai plane crash. Follow LIVE UPDATES HERE. Read in IE Tamil, IE Malayalam, IE Bengali

16:55 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Mumbai Police releases details

  • Time of incident reported: @ 1345 hrs
  • Update reported: @ 1613 hrs
  • Incident : Chartered Air Craft Crashed Level- L0
  • Details: Chartered Air Craft of UI Company crashed at Old Malik Estate, Near telephone exchange, Prithvi building, Jeev Daya Lane,Ghatkopar(W).
  • Update info took from Shri Londhe ( C P Control) : Total five brought dead 1) Captain Pradeep Rajput - M, 2) Captain Mariya - F, 3) Surbhi ( Engineer)- F, 4) Manish (Technician)- M, 5) Unknown and 3 injured Names - 1) Lovekush Kumar, 21 yrs- M, 2 ) Naresh Kumar Nisad, 24 yrs- M, 3) Prashant Mahakal, 23 yrs-M, all are stable.

16:23 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Suresh Prabhu on Mumbai Plane Crash
16:22 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Witness narrates the plane collided with tree on ground before burning

According to laborers working in the under construction building where the chartered plane crashed in Ghatkopar, the plane collided with a tree while coming down and an imminent blast worsened the situation. 

15:43 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Plane was in operation for 22 years before crashing today

"The pilot and the co-pilot were our employees and both have great flying experience. The pilot has flown over 5000 hours while the co-pilot used to fly with Jet Airways before. The engineers were from Indamer Aviation Limited. We are in touch with the family and also with DGCA and the local police. Our team is on the site. The flight has been in operation for the last 22 years and recently procured by us. It was with Indamer for maintenance and we took it on a test flight today as we were to start operations soon. The flight was in the air for an hour and was just about to land at Juhu when the accident occured," said Anil Chauhan, head of operations, UY Aviation.

15:39 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Fire teders and NDRF conducrt rescue operations

A fire brigade official said, "Our control room got call at 1.15 pm informing a plane crash. Our jawans were immediately rushed to the site to launch the rescue operation Four fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed t douse the fire that occurred after the plane crashed."

15:32 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Investigators recover aircraft black box from crash site in Ghatkopar

The investigators recovered the black box of the aircraft, however, details on the conditions of the black box is awaited. Meanwhile, DCP Shivaji Umap said, ' All bodies are charred and beyond recognition.' 

15:26 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Two injured from the crash impact now stable

Two people reportedly injured due to the impact of the blast after the plane crashed include Luvkush kumar, 21, who suffered Minor foot injury and Nareshkumar Nishad, 24, who suffered burns on Face.  

Luvkush Kumar gaud who was injured in the blast impact after the crash is now stable. (Express Photo) 

15:22 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Rescue operation and search for black box on

A senior police official said,' As this was an under construction site, we are still trying to find trapped victims. Also the search for the black box is on.' Meanwhile, cops from Juhu Police station are at the UY Aviation office for questioning. the four people on board the crashed aircraft in Ghatkopar were Capt P S Rajput, Co-pilot Maria Zuberi, AME Surbhi and aircraft technician Manish Pandey. 

15:20 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Here is everything you need to know about Beechcraft King Air C90 aircraft

The chartered aircraft that crashed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Thursday afternoon is a Beechcraft King Air C90 model. The twin-turboprop aircraft was previously registered to the Uttar Pradesh government but was sold in 2014 to a Mumbai-based company, UY aviation. The plane was carrying two pilots and two technicians, and took off from Juhu airport for a test flight, a DGCA official said.

READ | Mumbai plane crash: Here is everything you need to know about Beechcraft King Air C90 aircraft

15:16 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Suresh Prabhu directs officials to rush to spot

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu also asked officials to rush to the spot to assist in the relief operations, an official in the ministry said.  He said the minister also asked the investigation authorities to ascertain the cause of the crash. The small aircraft crashed in Sarvodya Nagar of Ghatkopar area in Mumbai at around 1.30 pm.  Police, fire brigade and disaster management teams rushed to the spot, Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) told PTI. Four fire engines have reached the spot, a BMC official said.

15:14 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
DGCA team reaches crash site

A DGCA team is on its way for a preliminary investigation. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will do a detailed investigation.

15:14 (IST) 28 Jun 2018
Five people dead, bodies recovered

The crash took place near Sarvodaya Hospital. There were four people in the aircraft — two pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers. All four have been killed in the crash and their bodies have been taken to Rajawadi Hospital. 

Mumbai plane crash LIVE UPDATES: Residents at the spot said they heard two loud explosions at around 1.30 pm today. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar

Speaking to reporters, Prapti Pednekar, a resident in the area, had said: “there is a lot of smoke and no clarity on how many people are inside. The passerby who died when the aircraft crashed was taken away in an ambulance.” Another eyewitness said he heard two loud crashes and then saw a huge ball of fire. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been pressed into service.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu expressed deep shock over the crash the aircraft in Mumbai. “The minister has directed the concerned officials to rush to the accident spot in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai and provide all possible help and assistance. DGCA has been asked to conduct an investigation into the plane crash,” a Civil Aviation ministry spokesperson said

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd