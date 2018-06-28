Mumbai plane crash LIVE UPDATES: Five people dead, black box recovered; DGCA to begin investigation

A chartered aircraft crashed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Thursday killing five people including a passerby. The UY Aviation Pvt Ltd King Air C-90 aircraft VT-UPZ was sold to the operator by the Uttar Pradesh government and was on a test flight when it met with the accident.
Both the pilots and two Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AMEs) on board were killed in the fatal accident, and their bodies have been taken to Rajawadi Hospital. A senior DGCA official said that a team is on its way for a preliminary investigation. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will do a detailed investigation of the crash. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been pressed into service.
“The chartered plane which crashed in Mumbai does not belong to the UP government. The state government had sold it to Mumbai’s UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad,” said Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi. (With inputs from ENS Mumbai)
According to laborers working in the under construction building where the chartered plane crashed in Ghatkopar, the plane collided with a tree while coming down and an imminent blast worsened the situation.
"The pilot and the co-pilot were our employees and both have great flying experience. The pilot has flown over 5000 hours while the co-pilot used to fly with Jet Airways before. The engineers were from Indamer Aviation Limited. We are in touch with the family and also with DGCA and the local police. Our team is on the site. The flight has been in operation for the last 22 years and recently procured by us. It was with Indamer for maintenance and we took it on a test flight today as we were to start operations soon. The flight was in the air for an hour and was just about to land at Juhu when the accident occured," said Anil Chauhan, head of operations, UY Aviation.
A fire brigade official said, "Our control room got call at 1.15 pm informing a plane crash. Our jawans were immediately rushed to the site to launch the rescue operation Four fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed t douse the fire that occurred after the plane crashed."
The investigators recovered the black box of the aircraft, however, details on the conditions of the black box is awaited. Meanwhile, DCP Shivaji Umap said, ' All bodies are charred and beyond recognition.'
Two people reportedly injured due to the impact of the blast after the plane crashed include Luvkush kumar, 21, who suffered Minor foot injury and Nareshkumar Nishad, 24, who suffered burns on Face.
Luvkush Kumar gaud who was injured in the blast impact after the crash is now stable. (Express Photo)
A senior police official said,' As this was an under construction site, we are still trying to find trapped victims. Also the search for the black box is on.' Meanwhile, cops from Juhu Police station are at the UY Aviation office for questioning. the four people on board the crashed aircraft in Ghatkopar were Capt P S Rajput, Co-pilot Maria Zuberi, AME Surbhi and aircraft technician Manish Pandey.
The chartered aircraft that crashed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Thursday afternoon is a Beechcraft King Air C90 model. The twin-turboprop aircraft was previously registered to the Uttar Pradesh government but was sold in 2014 to a Mumbai-based company, UY aviation. The plane was carrying two pilots and two technicians, and took off from Juhu airport for a test flight, a DGCA official said.
Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu also asked officials to rush to the spot to assist in the relief operations, an official in the ministry said. He said the minister also asked the investigation authorities to ascertain the cause of the crash. The small aircraft crashed in Sarvodya Nagar of Ghatkopar area in Mumbai at around 1.30 pm. Police, fire brigade and disaster management teams rushed to the spot, Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) told PTI. Four fire engines have reached the spot, a BMC official said.
A DGCA team is on its way for a preliminary investigation. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will do a detailed investigation.
The crash took place near Sarvodaya Hospital. There were four people in the aircraft — two pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers. All four have been killed in the crash and their bodies have been taken to Rajawadi Hospital.