Mumbai plane crash: Chartered aircraft crashes in Ghatkopar, five dead

Five persons, including a passerby, were killed when a chartered aircraft crashed at a construction site in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. The crash took place near Sarvodaya Hospital. There were four people in the aircraft — two pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers. All four have been killed in the crash and their bodies have been taken to Rajawadi Hospital. Two other people, who suffered injuries, have been rushed to the hospital. Click here for photos of the Mumbai chartered plane crash

Mumbai plane crash: Residents at the spot said they heard two loud explosions at around 1.30 pm today. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Mumbai plane crash: Residents at the spot said they heard two loud explosions at around 1.30 pm today. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A senior DGCA official said: “UY Aviation Pvt Ltd King Air C-90 aircraft VT-UPZ has met with an accident at Mumbai. Operator bought this aircraft from the Uttar Pradesh government. The aircraft took off from Juhu airport for a test flight. There were two pilots and two Aviation Maintenance Engineers on board. All on board aircraft along with one person on the ground are dead. Those on board were board were Capt PS Rajput, Co pilot Maria Zuberi, AME Surbhi and aircraft technician Manish Pandey. The accident site is Ghatkopar, Mumbai. A DGCA team is on its way for a preliminary investigation. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will do a detailed investigation.” Click here for more details about the chartered aircraft that crashed in Ghatkopar today

Mumbai plane crash: It was not immediately known what caused the crash. A search is on for the black box. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar. Mumbai plane crash: It was not immediately known what caused the crash. A search is on for the black box. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar.

Speaking to reporters, Prapti Pednekar, a resident in the area, had said: “there is a lot of smoke and no clarity on how many people are inside. The passerby who died when the aircraft crashed was taken away in an ambulance.” Another eyewitness said he heard two loud crashes and then saw a huge ball of fire. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been pressed into service.

A senior police official said,” As this was an under construction site, we are still trying to find trapped victims. Also, the search for the black box is on.”

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu expressed deep shock over the crash the aircraft in Mumbai. “The minister has directed the concerned officials to rush to the accident spot in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai and provide all possible help and assistance. DGCA has been asked to conduct an investigation into the plane crash,” a Civil Aviation ministry spokesperson said

