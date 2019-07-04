Mumbai: Chaos as Central Railway runs Sunday time-table

Jasmin Saikh (29), a Central Railway commuter, delivered a baby boy at Dombivali station on Wednesday, helped by woman commuters, a GRP constable and a One Rupee Clinic doctor.

Advertising

Jasmin was going to KEM hospital in south Mumbai to get admitted for her delivery. She had to wait long for her train at Khadawli railway station, and when it finally came, it was packed. As the train approached Dombivali at 7.41 am, she started experiencing labour pains. Other women in the coach helped her alight at Dombivali station. With the help of the doctor, women passengers and a woman constable, Jasmin gave birth to a baby boy. Both mother and child are reported to be in good health.

That was the only good news on Central Railway on Wednesday morning. Local train services on CR were delayed between 30 minutes and 45 minutes causing massive overcrowding at some stations where morning commuters kept streaming in but few trains appeared to relieve the rush.

CR said that it implemented its Sunday timetable, when it runs far fewer trains than weekdays — because of the prediction of heavy rain for Wednesday. However, it hardly rained and it took CR about half a day to bring back its weekday schedule, which was restored at 12 noon.

Advertising

On weekdays, 1,774 local trains ply on CR and on Sundays 300 less. At Kalyan, Dombivali and Diva railway stations,commuters were packed, end to end, on railway platforms.

Four commuters fell from running trains between Dombivali and Kalwa railway stations due to the heavy rush. Out of the four commuters, three, Najmeen Saikh, Najir Saikh and Nikhilesh Kubal, fell on a railway platform and one commuter fell on the railway track sustaining minor injuries. Nikhilesh and Najir got discharged after primary treatment. Najmeen was admitted in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa, and is reported to be out of danger.

DRM (CR) SK Jain told The Indian Express that CR used the Sunday time table as the heavy rains had affected train rakes badly. To ensure commuters safety and taking precautionary measures after IMD’s heavy rain forecast, the Sunday time table was implemented, he said.

CR sources said 24 rakes were non-functional.

CPRO (CR) Sunil Udasi said, “There was IMD forecast of very heavy rainfall on July 3 coinciding with a high tide of 4.69 m. There was unprecedented rainfall on July 1 and 2 and in spite of all odds, our train services were continued till late night to enable people to reach back home safely.”

Udasi added the Sunday timetable was announced for Wednesday in view of the safety of commuters and railway assets.