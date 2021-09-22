Mumbai: Chandiwal commission reissues bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh as CID fails to trace him

A commission of inquiry headed by Justice K U Chandiwal (retd) on Wednesday reissued the bailable warrant against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh after the Maharashtra criminal investigation department (CID) could not find the officer at his residence. The commission has given Singh time until October 6 to appear before it for providing evidence.

The commission was set up to investigate allegations of corruption made against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh by Singh in a letter.

On Wednesday, the CID submitted a report to the commission stating that they could not execute a bailable warrant issued by the commission on September 7 since Singh was not present at his Mumbai and Chandigarh residences. The CID, in its report, said that they looked for Singh unsuccessfully at three places, including one in Mumbai and two in Chandigarh.

Earlier the commission had imposed costs on Singh for not appearing before it.

While Singh had earlier approached the Bombay High Court challenging the scope of the inquiry, the HC last week dismissed his plea and gave him the liberty to approach Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) for grievance redressal.

The commission will now hear the matter on October 6.