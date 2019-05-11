Mumbai: Chain-snatcher arrested from Panvel

Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly snatching chains from commuters travelling in long-distance trains.

The accused, identified as Mohamed Saif Asgar Ali Chowdhary, had come to the city from Uttar Pradesh five years ago with a dream of becoming an actor, police said. He took to stealing after he struggled to get work for some time, they said.

According to GRP, Chowdhary, who was arrested on Sunday, would target passengers when trains slowed down near Panvel, police said. He would take the jewellery, especially gold, to Sabir Shaikh, a local jeweller, who would melt the gold and hand him his share.

Senior police inspector Santosh Dhanvate of Dadar GRP Crime Branch said, “Most of the times, the accused targeted trains heading towards Kokan area, as he believed that the people staying in those region wore more gold.”

With his arrest, the police have managed to detect 16 theft cases and recover half kilogram gold.

“During inquiry, we learnt that there is a specific spot near Panvel, where he targeted people. So, we laid a trap accordingly and got hold of him,” said Dhanvate.

Chowdhary was produced in court and has been remanded to police custody till May 13.