Mumbai: CEO of firm that duped investors may be in Nepal, say cops

The directors, Sharma and Khan, are currently in judicial custody, the police said. The directors, Sharma and Khan, are currently in judicial custody, the police said.

Rahul Saksena, the fugitive CEO of the peer-to-peer lending platform, Quirky Technology, is believed to have fled to Nepal with his girlfriend, police said. Saksena has been absconding since the first week of September, when the police initiated an investigation into complaints that he and other top executives of the firm had allegedly defrauded more than 1,200 investors of at least Rs 30 crore.

“On August 29, after a large number of investors forcibly entered the firm’s office in Saki Naka, Saksena got a sense that he was in trouble and left the country the same day,” said a senior police official.

A few days after Saksena called the police control room for help in dealing with angry investors, the Saki Naka police station registered a case against the firm under the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, based on complaints by investors.

“We have received information that Saksena has gone to Nepal with his girlfriend after being confronted by angry investors. We are in touch with the relevant authorities to trace him,” the official added.

The Saki Naka-based firm, which has branches in Marol and Vashi, operated a platform where individual and institutional lenders could register on its website to give loans to those in need.

However, the top management, including the arrested directors Sumail Khan and Sumit Sharma, are accused of offering returns of up to 10 per cent per month. Police has also accused the firm of not making monthly payments to its investors from July.

Most of its investors, the police said, comprise salaried professionals who invested their savings, and some who took loans, attracted by the high interest rate.

The police is also investigating property in Rajasthan, which they claim Saksena has purchased with the proceeds of the crime. “We have sent a team of officials to Jaipur to make a list of properties that Saksena owns there, but are registered in his mother’s name,” said N. D. Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone X.

He added that the police is also planning to attach Saksena’s properties after getting a proclamation issued from a court.

While in Mumbai, where he launched Quirky Technology in March 2017, Saksena had been living in rented homes registered in the name of his girlfriend, the police said. In the weeks since the investigation began, several more investors who have lost money, have started approaching the police, in addition to the 438 individuals, who have submitted written complaints so far.

