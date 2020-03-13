Mumbai Central station to be renamed as Nana Shankarseth Mumbai Central railway station

Following Bombay renaming as Mumbai, the station, originally called Bombay Central, was also renamed as Mumbai Central in 1997. (File) Following Bombay renaming as Mumbai, the station, originally called Bombay Central, was also renamed as Mumbai Central in 1997. (File)

THE MUMBAI Central railway station on the Western Railway route of the Mumbai Suburban rail line is set to be renamed. The Uddhav Thackeray government on Thursday sanctioned a proposal for rechristening it as Nana Shankarseth Mumbai Central railway station.

Following the state Cabinet’s go-ahead to the proposal, officials said that it will now be shared with the Railways Ministry.

The station, designed by British architect Claude Batley, serves as a major stop for both local suburban and long distance trains. Following Bombay renaming as Mumbai, the station, originally called Bombay Central, was also renamed as Mumbai Central in 1997.

Jagannath (Nana) Shankarseth (1803-1865) was a Maharashtrian philanthropist and educationist who is contributed a lot to the development of Mumbai. The first Indian to be nominated to erstwhile Legislative Council of Bombay, he was also instrumental in the formation of the Indian Railway Association, which had pushed efforts to bring railways to the country. The Nana Chowk in South Mumbai is named after him. A marble status has been erected in his honour at the Asiatic Society of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, following the move to curtail the ongoing Budget Session of the state legislature for containing the spread of coronavirus, the Cabinet decided that a special session will be convened soon to tighten laws pertaining to investigation and trial in cases of the sexual crimes against women.

On the lines of Andhra Pradesh’s Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, also known as DISHA Act, Maharashtra has already drafted a legislation. The Cabinet also constituted a ministerial sub-committee to study the draft. A proposal to waive property tax dues of freedom fighters was also discussed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.