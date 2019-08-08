Mumbai: Central Railways official held for forgery

AN OFFICE superintendent posted at the general manager’s office of the Central Railway (CR) was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly confirming waiting list tickets with the help of forged hospital documents.

Advertising

The MRA Marg police identified the accused as Tulsi Prasad, who has been booked for forgery and cheating under the Indian Penal Code. On Tuesday, CR officials had filed a complaint with the police after they found forged medical certificates attached to railway documents.

“They saw that forged medical documents have been used to confirm the tickets on the waiting list. So, they came to the police station and got a case registered,” said an officer.

During investigation, the police learnt about the role of Tulsi Prasad. Following this, he was brought to the police station for questioning. “He confessed and was arrested… He claimed that he did not benefit financially but wanted to help his friends and relatives,” said the officer.

The police are trying to find out how many tickets were booked by using such forged medical documents. “We are investigating whether any other official is involved in the scam,” said the officer. Prasad was produced in court, which remanded him in police custody for three days on Wednesday.