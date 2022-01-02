Mumbai: Central Railway to run 16 more AC local train services on Harbour line

After getting poor passenger response to the Air Conditioned (AC) local train services on the Trans-harbour line between Thane and Panvel, the Central Railway has decided to terminate the AC local train services on the line and run these AC local trains on harbour line from Monday.

“Sixteen AC suburban services presently running on Trans-harbour line will be replaced with normal (non-AC) services with effect from Monday due to poor patronization,” said a railway official.

The Central Railway will be starting more 16 AC suburban services between CSMT and Goregaon/Vashi/ Panvel/Bandra on the Harbour line from January 3. The official said, on Sunday and the other holidays the AC local trains will run as non-AC (normal) instead of AC.

There are already 12 AC train services on the Harbour line and with the addition of 16 more services, the total services on the stretch will be 28.

The passenger occupancy of AC local on the Trans-harbour line for November 2021 was just 1,197 with a daily average of 40 passengers and for December 2021 (up to 20.12.2021), the total occupancy was 1,052 with a daily average of 53 passengers.