Mumbai: Central railway to install 64 new ceiling fans

The Central Railway (CR) is set to install at least 64 more ceiling fans across major railway stations of the division. The world heritage site Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will receive 42 additional fans across different platforms.

Advertising

In 2016, the first High Volume Low Speed (HVLS) fan, costing Rs 3.5 lakh, was installed at the suburban concourse at CSMT between platforms 2 and 3. At present there are 10 ceiling fans at CSMT. The air volume of these fans are better than the air-circulators spread across the platforms. They also consume lesser electricity in comparison to the other air circulators.

“The fans are a hit among commuters at CSMT as they provide more air. Commuters have registered their locations in their minds and make an attempt to stand under them. We are planning to add at least 42 more ceiling fans across different platforms at CSMT soon,” a senior CR official said.

Ceiling fans of different heights, ranging from 14 feet, 16 feet, 18 feet to 24 feet, will be installed across the stations. Apart from CSMT, Byculla will receive six ceiling fans, Panvel four, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) seven, Kalyan two and Thane stations will get three fans. All the installations will be completed by March next year. Depending on its size, each fan cost between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh.

Subhash Gupta from Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee said, “Ceiling fans are an ideal replacement to the air circulators installed across the stations. For example, there will be at least four circulators in the concourse area at LTT, but they do not provide much air and also create more noise. The railways must install more fans across multiple stations at the earliest.”