Watch: Inside the country’s first pod retiring rooms at Mumbai Central station

In a first, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), in collaboration with the Indian Railways, has introduced the “pod concept” of bed-sized retiring rooms at the Mumbai Central railway station.

A pod or a capsule hotel, first developed in Japan, features a large number of small, bed-sized rooms known as capsules. These hotels provide affordable, basic, overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or cannot afford larger, more expensive rooms offered by conventional hotels.

The pods or bed-sized retiring rooms at the Mumbai Central railway station. (Photo: Twitter/@RailMinIndia) The pods or bed-sized retiring rooms at the Mumbai Central railway station. (Photo: Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

A look at the pods at Mumbai Central railway station. (Photo: Twitter/@RailMinIndia) A look at the pods at Mumbai Central railway station. (Photo: Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

The unique facility has 48 pods in three categories — 30 classic, seven ladies only, 10 private and one for the differently-abled. While the classic and ladies only pods will comfortably fit one guest, the private pod will also have a private space within the room, whereas the differently-abled pod will comfortably fit two guests with space for free movement of a wheelchair.

A man waits at the reception of the pod hotel at Mumbai Central railway station. (Photo: Twitter/@RailMinIndia) A man waits at the reception of the pod hotel at Mumbai Central railway station. (Photo: Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

The IRCTC said the tariffs may vary, depending on requirements, and that it will be around ₹999 per person for 12 hours, going up to ₹1,999 per person for 24 hours.