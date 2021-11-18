Watch: Inside the country’s first pod retiring rooms at Mumbai Central station

Updated: November 18, 2021 7:52:39 am
In a first, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), in collaboration with the Indian Railways, has introduced the “pod concept” of bed-sized retiring rooms at the Mumbai Central railway station.
Sneak Peek!
Welcome to the new-age Pod retiring rooms by @RailMinIndia at Mumbai Central. pic.twitter.com/NR7OCsxYeg
— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 17, 2021
A pod or a capsule hotel, first developed in Japan, features a large number of small, bed-sized rooms known as capsules. These hotels provide affordable, basic, overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or cannot afford larger, more expensive rooms offered by conventional hotels.
The unique facility has 48 pods in three categories — 30 classic, seven ladies only, 10 private and one for the differently-abled. While the classic and ladies only pods will comfortably fit one guest, the private pod will also have a private space within the room, whereas the differently-abled pod will comfortably fit two guests with space for free movement of a wheelchair.
The IRCTC said the tariffs may vary, depending on requirements, and that it will be around ₹999 per person for 12 hours, going up to ₹1,999 per person for 24 hours.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-