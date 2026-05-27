Your railway station vada pav is set to see a 50 percent cost hike at Mumbai’s suburban stations

Mumbai commuters will have to pay up to 67 per cent more for popular snacks at Central Railway stations from June 1 after the railway administration approved a steep revision in catering rates across its network. While the price of vada pav and samosa will rise by over 50 per cent — from Rs 13 and Rs 12 to Rs 20 respectively — the cost of a single pav will see the sharpest jump of nearly 67 per cent, increasing from Rs 3 to Rs 5. The revision, officials said, is part of a periodic review of catering services and comes after a similar exercise undertaken by Western Railway last year.

Under the revised rate chart, ragda pav will become costlier by 25 per cent, increasing from Rs 20 to Rs 25, while ragda or usal served with one pav will also rise from Rs 20 to Rs 25. Popular snack items such as sukha bhel and chutney bhel will witness hikes of 25 per cent and 20 per cent respectively, with revised prices fixed at Rs 25 and Rs 30.

Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila said the revised rates would come into effect at authorised food stalls across Central Railway stations from June 1. “The revision forms part of a broader review of catering services undertaken periodically by the Railways. Along with updating rates, efforts are being made to expand food choices available to passengers and further improve catering facilities at stations,” he said.

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Railway officials said catering prices at station stalls are revised periodically based on market conditions and operational costs. Officials pointed out that Western Railway had carried out a similar revision in 2025, while the previous rate revision before that had taken place in 2021.

A senior Central Railway official said the latest revision was aimed at aligning catering prices with rising input costs while maintaining food quality and consistency at station stalls. “The rates have been reviewed after considering changes in input costs and operational expenses over the years. The objective is to maintain quality and consistency in catering services while ensuring that passengers continue to have access to reliable food options across railway stations,” the official said.

Apart from revising rates, Central Railway is also planning to expand the range of food options available to commuters. New items proposed for inclusion in the menu include slush drinks, cream-filled doughnuts, soup, dosa and noodles. Authorities are also reviewing the quantity and serving sizes of certain food items as part of the exercise. However, officials clarified that there would be no increase in the prices of juices and soda products.

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The move has, however, drawn criticism from representatives of railway catering associations. A representative, requesting anonymity, alleged that restrictions on the sale of certain locally sourced loose food products — including milkshakes, chana, peanuts and chikki — were favouring branded packaged products sold at stations.

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“Branded products are often significantly more expensive than locally sold alternatives. If similar restrictions are extended to other food categories in the future, a large section of ordinary commuters, particularly lower-income passengers, could be affected,” the representative said.

Railway officials, however, maintained that the revised pricing structure was intended to balance passenger convenience, service quality and operational viability while ensuring the long-term sustainability of catering services across the railway network.