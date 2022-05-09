In order to curb misuse of alarm chain pulling, Central Railway proposes hike in platform tickets

In order to control crowd and curb misuse of Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) cases on trains at platforms in the summer season, the Central Railway has proposed the price of platform tickets to be hiked as a temporary measure from Rs.10 to Rs 50 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations for 15 days with effect from May 9, Monday.

According to the Central Railway, of late it is seen that passengers are resorting to ACP for frivolous reasons like arriving late, alighting/boarding at intermediate stations etc. The Central Railway is keeping a close tab on such unreasonable ACP incidents.

The official said in most of the cases, the offender is immediately nabbed due to the alertness of RPF, ticket checking personnel and complaints/co-operation of other railway staff and passengers. But sometimes, cases are registered against unknown persons also.

A total of 332 cases of ACP have been reported in Mumbai division for the period from April 1 to April 30. Out of these, 53 cases have been registered as justified due to valid reasons, whereas 279 cases have been registered as unreasonable. A total of 188 offenders have been prosecuted under section 141 of the Indian Railway Act for pulling of alarm chain without sufficient or valid reason and an amount of Rs.94,000/- have been realised as penalty.

Central Railway is appealing to the passengers not to resort to ACP for unnecessary/frivolous reasons thereby inconveniencing the rest of travellers. Resorting to ACP in unnecessary circumstances is a punishable offence under section 141 of the Railways Act.

Railways also appeals to passengers to reach the terminus or station at least 30 minutes before the departure of their respective trains. Passengers may also utilise the services of battery operated cars, wheelchairs available at various stations for movement of senior citizens, differently abled persons etc. to reach the desired coach so that boarding of trains can be done smoothly and in time, thus avoiding use of ACP for unnecessary reasons.