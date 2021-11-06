Mumbai: 3,000th Mega Block of Central Railway on Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines on Sunday

The Central Railway will operate 3,000th Mega Block on Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines on Sunday to carry out maintenance work. Therefore, train services will remain suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Chunabhatti/Bandra Down Harbour line from 11.40am to 4.40pm, and Chunabhatti/Bandra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up Harbour line from 11.10am to 4.10pm on Sunday.

Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Wadala Road and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai will remain suspended from 11.34am to 4.47pm and 09.56am to 4.43pm, respectively.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53am to 3.20pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45am to 4.58pm will also remain suspended.

The Thane-Vashi/Nerul Up and Down Trans-Harbour line services will remain shut from 11.10am to 4.10pm.

Down services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane between 10.35am and 4.19pm and Up services for Thane leaving Panvel/Nerul/Vashi between 10.15am and 4.09pm will remain suspended during the block period.

There will be no Mega Block on the Main Line from the CSMT to Kasara.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) during the block period.

Trans-Harbour line and Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00am to 6.00pm during the block period.

Railway authorities said that these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

3,000th block of central line

This block will be the 3,000th block of the Central Railway since the blocks were started.

According to the officials, to give safe, punctual and hassle-free services to the commuters of the Mumbai division, Central Railway had introduced Mega Block on Mainline in 1997 and on Harbour line in 2000.

Maintenance works of signalling, tele, track, overhead wire and so on are carried out during Mega Block. The mega blocks are being taken on slow or fast lines in various sections of the CSMT-Kalyan Mainline and various sections of the CSMT-Panvel Harbour line. While availing mega blocks on Sunday, it has been ensured that commuters get trains and access to maximum stations through various non-blocked corridors.