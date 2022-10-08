Mumbai: Central Railway mega block on suburban rail lines tomorrow, trains to run late

The Central Railway in Mumbai has announced mega block of train services Sunday on its suburban rail lines for carrying out maintenance work. Train services will be blocked on Thane-Kalyan Up and Down fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm on central line, the Railways said.

Down fast services, leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai from 9.30 am to 2.45 pm, will be diverted on Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations, in addition to their scheduled halts. The trains will arrive at the destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast/semi-fast train services leaving Kalyan station from 10.28 am to 3.25 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their scheduled halts. They will be further re-diverted on Up fast line at Mulund and will arrive at the destination 10 minutes late.

The block at Kurla-Vashi Up and Down Harbour lines will be experienced from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. The Down Harbour line services to Panvel /Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Terminus leaving Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

However, special services will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus-Kurla and Vashi-Panvel stations during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via the Transharbour line (Thane-Vashi/Nerul) from 10 am to 6 pm during the block period.