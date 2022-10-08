scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Mumbai: Central Railway mega block on suburban rail lines tomorrow, trains to run late

Train services will be blocked on Thane-Kalyan Up and Down fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm on the central line. However, special services will run between Chhatrapati Terminus-Kurla and Vashi-Panvel stations during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via the Transharbour line (Thane-Vashi/Nerul) from 10 am to 6 pm during the block period.

Down fast services, leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai from 9.30 am to 2.45 pm, will be diverted on Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations, in addition to their scheduled halts. The trains will arrive at the destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast/semi-fast train services leaving Kalyan station from 10.28 am to 3.25 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their scheduled halts. They will be further re-diverted on Up fast line at Mulund and will arrive at the destination 10 minutes late.

The block at Kurla-Vashi Up and Down Harbour lines will be experienced from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. The Down Harbour line services to Panvel /Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Terminus leaving Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via the Transharbour line (Thane-Vashi/Nerul) from 10 am to 6 pm during the block period.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 03:14:32 pm
