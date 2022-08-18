Mumbai: Central Railway announces mega block, here’s how it will affect services

The Mumbai Division of the Central Railway will operate a mega block on its suburban sections to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on August 20 and 21, railway officials informed Thursday. Here’s how it will affect the movement of trains.
Up fast line from 11.30 pm of August 20 to 4.30 am of August 21 will remain blocked while the down fast line will remain shut from 12.40 am to 05.40 am on August 21.
Down fast line locals leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 05.20 am on August 21 will be diverted on down slow line between Byculla and Matunga halting as per its scheduled halts and will arrive at the destination 10 minutes behind schedule, said officials.
The up fast line services leaving Thane between 10.58 pm and 11.15 pm on August 20 will be diverted on up slow line between Matunga and Byculla, halting as per their respective scheduled halts and will arrive at the destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
Diversion of Mail/Express Trains:
The 12051 CSMT-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express will be diverted on the down slow line between Byculla and Matunga stations, given a double halt at Dadar, Platform No. 1 and will arrive 10 to 15 minutes late at Roha.
The 11058 Amritsar-CSMT Express, 11020 Bhubaneshwar-CSMT Konark Express and 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail via Nagpur will be diverted on the up slow lines between Matunga and Byculla stations, will be given a double halt at Dadar Platform No. 3 and arrive at their destinations 10 to 15 minutes late.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus:
The Chunabhatti-Bandra down harbour line will be blocked from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and the Chunabhatti-Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus up harbour line will remain shut from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm on both Saturday and Sunday.
The down harbour line services to Vashi, Belapur and Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Mumbai Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and down harbour line services to Bandra and Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended on both the days.
The up harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving for Panvel, Belapur and Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and up harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving for Goregaon and Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.
Special locals will run on the Panvel-Kurla (Platform No.8) section approximately at 20 minutes frequency during the block period.
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via main line and Western Railway from 10 am to 6 pm during the block period.
These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.
