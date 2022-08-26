scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Mumbai: Central railway announces mega block on Sunday, train services to be affected

The mega block to carry out maintenance work on Sunday will affect local train services between 11 am and 5 pm.

Down line services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi/Nerul/Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended on the day. (File)

The Central Railway of Mumbai division will operate a mega block on its Transharbour and Harbour lines for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday, which will result in the suspension of the Harbour Line train services on the day between 11 am and 5 pm.

Down line services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi/Nerul/Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended on the day.

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (platform No.8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main line and Western Railway from 10 am to 6 pm on 28.08.2022.

“There will be no mega block on Main line on 28.02.2022. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” said an official.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 01:16:44 pm
LastPass says it was compromised: What to keep in mind, alternatives you can use

