Mumbai: Central Railway and Western Railway mega blocks today. Here’s how services will be affected

The Central Railway and Western Railway will conduct a mega block on their suburban sections Sunday for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works, said officials.

Down slow line services leaving the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on the Down fast line between Matunga and Thane stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Thane further re-diverted on the Down slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow line services leaving Kalyan from 10.25 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted on the Up fast line between Thane and Matunga halting at Thane, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion. They will be further re-diverted on Up slow line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All Up and Down local trains leaving and arriving at CSMT from 11 am to 5 pm will reach their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti/Bandra Down Harbour Line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti/Bandra-CSMT Up Harbour Line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Down Harbour Line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour Line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour Line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour Line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) at a 20-minute frequency during the block period.

Harbour Line passengers will be allowed to travel via the Main Line and Western Railway from 10 am to 6 pm during the block period.

Similarly, the Western Railway has also called a jumbo block for five hours Sunday. To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, the block will be taken on Up and Down Slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on the Western Railway line from 10 am to 3 pm.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Western Railway, all Down slow line suburban trains will be operated on the Down fast line and all Up slow line suburban trains will be operated on the Up fast line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations during the block period.

All Slow suburban services will avail double halt at Vile Parle station and will not halt at Ram Mandir station in either direction due to the non-availability of platforms on the Fast lines. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.