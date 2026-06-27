Mumbai suburban rail network: Central Railway to roll out 12 new AC local trains from June 29 – check route, timings

Mumbai AC Local Trains Update: The Central Railway (CR) zone is set to introduce 12 air-conditioned local train services over the Mumbai suburban network from Monday, June 29. The move aims at offering a more comfortable travel experience to passengers during the Summer season. These AC local trains will run on the Main Line. It will replace existing non-AC services.
AC local trains in Central Railway
With these, the total number of AC local train services on Central Railway will now be 120, including 28 on Harbour line and 92 on Main line. The AC local services on the Harbour line were introduced on January 26, 2026.
New AC local trains on Central Railway’s Main Line
In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR, said: “Central Railway will upgrade 12 Non-AC suburban services to AC services on its Main line with effect from Monday, 29.06.2026. These services are in fulfilment of passengers’ demand for more AC local services on the Main line and will be upgraded as a replacement of existing non-AC services.”
Schedule of 12 upgraded AC local trains on Central Railway’s Main Line
Central Railway: 12 Additional AC Services on Main Line (Replacement Account)
Source: Central Railway | 6 UP direction + 6 DOWN direction AC services | Peak hour services highlighted
UP DIRECTION (6 Services)
SR
Train No.
Code
From
Dep (hrs)
To
Arr (hrs)
Remarks
1
96612
TL 12
Titwala
06:46
CSMT
08:31
MORNING PEAK
2
97502
G 2
Ghatkopar
09:16
CSMT
09:53
MORNING PEAK
3
97618
C 18
Kurla
16:34
CSMT
17:08
-
4
97408
T 116
Thane
18:16
CSMT
19:14
-
5
97164
CK 8
Kalyan
21:04
Kurla
22:03
-
6
97630
C 30
Kurla
22:22
CSMT
22:53
-
DOWN DIRECTION (6 Services)
SR
Train No.
Code
From
Dep (hrs)
To
Arr (hrs)
Remarks
7
96603
TTL 1
Thane
05:35
Titwala
06:23
-
8
97501
G 1
CSMT
08:37
Ghatkopar
09:12
-
9
97615
C 15
CSMT
10:00
Kurla
10:28
-
10
97389
T 89
CSMT
17:12
Thane
18:08
-
11
97157
K 115
CSMT
19:18
Kalyan
20:49
EVENING PEAK
12
97433
T 133
CSMT
23:00
Thane
23:57
-
CSMT = Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus | Peak hour services highlighted in yellow | All services are AC EMU on Central Railway Main Line
Express InfoGenIE
In a statement, the zonal railway said that these AC services will operate with AC rakes from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays and nominated holidays, these services will run with non-AC rakes.
“Overall, Suburban AC services running on the Mumbai Division Main line & Harbour line on weekdays (Monday to Friday) will increase to 120. Overall, Suburban services running on Mumbai Division (All lines) on weekdays will remain the same, i.e., 1820,” it said.
Central Railway passenger ridership
In the first two months of FY27 (April–May 2026), the zonal railway carried 25.76 crore passengers, generating earnings of Rs 1,357.20 crore.
“Central Railway operated 8,991 AC local services during the period 26th Jan to 20th May 2026, up 31.6% from 6,834 services during the corresponding period last year. As a result of the increase in services, daily average passengers grew from 87,596 in 2025 to 1,30,075 in 2026, a jump of 48.5%. The passengers per service also improved from 1,474 in 2025 to 1,664 in 2026, indicating that trains are running fuller even with more services on track,” it said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More