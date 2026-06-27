Mumbai suburban rail network: Central Railway to roll out 12 new AC local trains from June 29 – check route, timings

Mumbai AC Local Trains Update: The Central Railway (CR) zone is set to introduce 12 air-conditioned local train services over the Mumbai suburban network from Monday, June 29. The move aims at offering a more comfortable travel experience to passengers during the Summer season. These AC local trains will run on the Main Line. It will replace existing non-AC services.

AC local trains in Central Railway

With these, the total number of AC local train services on Central Railway will now be 120, including 28 on Harbour line and 92 on Main line. The AC local services on the Harbour line were introduced on January 26, 2026.

New AC local trains on Central Railway’s Main Line

In a statement, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR, said: “Central Railway will upgrade 12 Non-AC suburban services to AC services on its Main line with effect from Monday, 29.06.2026. These services are in fulfilment of passengers’ demand for more AC local services on the Main line and will be upgraded as a replacement of existing non-AC services.”