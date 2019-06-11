Mumbai: Two dead, one hurt after cement mixer crushes autorickshaw

Two persons died while another sustained injuries after a cement mixer truck rammed into an autorickshaw, which got sandwiched between the truck and a luxury bus in Chembur late on Sunday night.

According to the police, due to some drizzling in the area, the roads were slippery, which could have caused the driver of the cement mixer truck to lose control of the vehicle.

An officer said the incident took place around 11.30 pm on Sunday at the Amar Mahal flyover on the north-bound stretch of the Eastern Express Highway. The autorickshaw driver, Subhash Bind (55), was ferrying Mohammad Ansari (25) and one Mona Rizvi (56), to Ghatkopar, said police.

“The cement mixer truck came at a high speed from the left and smashed into the auto, pushing it against the luxury bus that was headed to Shirdi,” said an officer, adding that the auto sandwiched between the truck and the bus. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident.

Local residents called up the police and it took officers much effort to extricate the three people from the autorickshaw. The three were rushed to Rajawadi hospital, where Bind was declared dead on arrival, Ansari succumbed to his injuries on Monday, while Rizvi was recuperating.

An officer said, “The passengers knew each other and were headed towards Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar when the accident took place. While Ansari worked as a labourer, we do not know about Rizvi’s occupation yet.”

The officer added, “… Rizvi survived but we are yet to record her statement as she is still recuperating.” The police have registered a case against the truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.