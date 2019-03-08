Mumbai: CCEA approves Rs 34,000 crore for various projects

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved Phase-III(A) of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP). The committee approved Rs 34,000 crore for different projects beneficial to the Mumbai suburban rail network. But the Cabinet has asked railway officials to review two elevated corridors, which are planned to connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel, and then Virar Via Elevated viaducts. The Cabinet has made no budgetary allocations for these two projects.

Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) had submitted a list of 13 projects under MUTP-III(A), in which CSMT-Panvel corridor had received Rs 10 lakh as a token amount in the budget 2016-17. The MRVC officials were hoping to get it cleared. MUTP consists of 13 projects with an estimated cost of Rs 54,000 crore, of which the NITI Aayog has sanctioned Rs 33,500 crore. Funds allocated for 191 AC locals, extension of fifth and sixth lines from Borivali to Virar, extension of harbour line from Goregaon to Borivali, third and fourth lines between Kalyan and Badlapur, fourth line between Kalyan and Asangaon. The largest component of MUTP-III(A) was the elevated corridors.

A senior officer from the Central Railway said the NITI Aayog had asked the railways to review the elevated corridors. He further said on the same alignment many Metro lines were coming up, so they were going to re-check the projects viability.

A senior railway official said, “The two corridors have not been dropped, but we have been asked to review the necessity of these projects, because the MMRDA and CIDCO are planning major infrastructure projects in this belt.” He further said the Railways board wanted to justify the need for these two corridors by conducting a study of future travel pattern.