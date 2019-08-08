Mumbai: CBI seeks permission for polygraph, narco analysis of retired PNB staff

Over a year after arresting retired Punjab National Bank staffer Gokulnath Shetty for allegedly conniving with absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi and others to defraud the bank, the CBI on Wednesday sought permission from the court to put him through a polygraph and narco-analysis tests.

Advertising

Shetty, who was a deputy manager at PNB’s Brady House branch, was one of the first arrests in the Rs 7,000-crore alleged fraud case in March 2018. The CBI in its application claimed it was essential to conduct the tests on him to ascertain his ‘other motives and details of undue pecuniary advantage obtained by him’. The CBI sought to conduct the tests on him after taking his consent as mandated by the Supreme Court.

“He (Shetty) was subjected to sustained interrogation but did not divulge any information with regard to the huge fraud committed by him in conspiracy with others and the illegal gratification by him for showing favours to fugitive Mehul Choksi and his companies,” the application states. The CBI also said assets and quid pro quo revealed was ‘miniscule’.

The court has directed Shetty to file a reply to the application by August 21. The CBI said Shetty in 2017 issued 143 Letters of Undertaking and allegedly in an unauthorised manner enhanced values of Foreign Letters of Credit in favour of overseas banks without following prescribed procedure. Shetty continues to remain in judicial custody.