Mumbai: CBI issues third summons to Kunte, Pandey

After Mumbai Police issued summons to CBI director Subodh Jaiswal to appear before the BKC cyber police station in connection with the FIR registered in the data leak case, the CBI has issued a third summons to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and DGP Sanjay Pandey to appear before it this week.

Sources said this was the third summons issued against the duo in connection with the FIR registered by the CBI against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The duo was summoned to get details about allegations against Deshmukh that he had posted IPS officers based on lobbying.

An official from the Home Department confirmed that the duo has been summoned this week by the CBI. They have so far not appeared before the CBI on account of being busy discharging their duties.

Mumbai Police summoned Jaiswal to appear on Wednesday in connection with the data leak case. In this case, the police have already recorded the statement of IPS officer Rashmi Shukla.

This case relates to purported call records of IPS officers lobbying for posts being leaked when Shukla was the SID Commissioner and Jaiswal was the Maharashtra DGP.

The sensitive records ended up with Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis who then briefed the media about it. Later the BKC cyber police station registered an FIR.