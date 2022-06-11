Mumbai: Caught stealing, minor domestic help jumps to death from employer’s house

A 16-year-old domestic help allegedly jumped to death from the 16th floor of Orchid Tower in Nagpada on Wednesday.

The police said that the help was caught stealing, following which she jumped to death. Although the Nagpada police has registered an accidental death report, the investigators have booked her employers under Child Labour Act for employing a minor at their house.

The police said the incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday. An officer from Nagpada police station said, “The girl has been working on the 16th floor of the high-rise for more than 15 days. While she would stay at her employer’s place at night, her family stayed in Antop Hill.”

On Wednesday, the girl was supposed to go to Kolkata with her family. Accordingly, her mother had gone to pick her up from her employer’s house. “During the same time, the purse of the employer’s daughter went missing… when they looked for it, they found it inside the help’s bag,” said the officer.

The employers, who are into business, informed her mother, as she was also present in the house then. As the mother scolded the minor, she went to the kitchen on the pretext of drinking water and jumped from the balcony, said police, adding that she died on the spot.

A postmortem was conducted on Friday that confirmed that she died due to head injuries.

“We have booked the employer and his wife under sections of the Child Labour Act for making a 16-year-old work at their house,” said the officer. No arrests have been made in the case yet.