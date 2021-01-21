Casting couch racket: Three arrested, eight women rescued

Eight models, who had allegedly been pushed into the flesh trade on the pretext of being provided roles in movies, have been rescued.

With the arrest of three persons, including a casting agent, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it has busted a casting couch racket. Eight models, who had allegedly been pushed into the flesh trade on the pretext of being provided roles in movies, have been rescued.

The police said that Sandeep Ingle (38), popularly known as Prem, is a casting agent and small-time producer. Two of his accomplices, who have been arrested, have been identified as Tanya Sharma (31) and Hanufa Sardar (26).

“Ingle would promise these models, who had featured in advertisements, roles in shows and movies in exchange for maintaining physical relations with men. The money received was shared between the model and the accused,” Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze said.

He added that clients for this prostitution racket were contacted through several websites. The police have also found WhatsApp chats, where photographs of these models were sent to the clients and deals were struck.

Following a tip-off, the Crime Investigation Unit of the police laid a trap at a hotel in Juhu from where the accused were arrested and the models rescued.