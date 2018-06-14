Mumbai: Cash van waylaid, Rs 16.58 lakh stolen

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Four armed robbers on Wednesday evening waylaid a van used by a security agency to collect and deposit cash, and fled with Rs 16.58 lakh after threatening the driver, a manager and a security guard present in the cash van, police said.

However, there was another bag of cash with Rs 35 lakh in the vehicle that escaped the attention of the robbers, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 6) Shahaji Umap said that the incident took place around 4pm, when the cash van of Securitrans India Pvt Ltd was going towards Mumbai after collecting cash from Mankhurd railway station. The vehicle had collected cash from Govandi and Mankhurd railway stations and was headed to its Goregaon office. As the vehicle was about to enter the Sion-Panvel Highway from Mankurd, its path was blocked by a Eeco in which the four accused were sitting in the Dhobi Ghat area.

