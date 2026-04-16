Mumbai: Rs 20,000 ‘stolen’ from Sena UBT corporator’s purse inside BMC HQ

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In a suspected theft inside Mumbai’s civic headquarters, Rs 20,000 was allegedly stolen from the purse of Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Laxmi Bhatia on Wednesday, shortly after a standing committee meeting.
The incident took place on the first floor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, where the standing committee responsible for key financial decisions had convened at noon. The meeting lasted about an hour, following which corporators moved to the adjoining pantry for lunch.
Bhatia said the theft occurred during this time. “I had Rs 20,000 cash in my purse. When I returned, I found the zip open and the money missing,” she said.
Despite tight security arrangements during committee meetings and CCTV surveillance in corridors, there are no cameras inside the standing committee hall. Officials said this is due to privacy and security norms, with no cameras installed in meeting halls or chambers of elected representatives.
Bhatia informed Leader of Opposition Kishori Pednekar, standing committee chairperson Prabhakar Shinde, and Mayor Ritu Tawde about the incident. She alleged the cash could have been taken by someone present at the venue, though civic officials said conclusions should await an inquiry.
“This is a serious security lapse. How can common citizens be safe when such incidents take place at the civic headquarters,” she added. Bhatia said that she has lodged a police complaint.
Meanwhile, Shinde has instructed the civic authorities to carry out an investigation.
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