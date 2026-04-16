Mumbai: Rs 20,000 ‘stolen’ from Sena UBT corporator’s purse inside BMC HQ

In a suspected theft inside Mumbai’s civic headquarters, Rs 20,000 was allegedly stolen from the purse of Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Laxmi Bhatia on Wednesday, shortly after a standing committee meeting.

The incident took place on the first floor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, where the standing committee responsible for key financial decisions had convened at noon. The meeting lasted about an hour, following which corporators moved to the adjoining pantry for lunch.

Bhatia said the theft occurred during this time. “I had Rs 20,000 cash in my purse. When I returned, I found the zip open and the money missing,” she said.