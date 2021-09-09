Mumbai: Cases of women facing sexual harassment online on rise

A 25-year-old small-time businessman was arrested on Wednesday in Mumbai for sexually harassing his second wife on social media and defaming her family by circulating her intimate photos and videos.

The victim told the police that her elder sister’s wedding was cancelled due to the actions of the accused and she contemplated suicide. The police said she was counselled.

The 21-year-old woman lives in a chawl with her parents and a 22-year-old sister. She used to work for the accused and after falling in love, they got married earlier this year. However, two months ago she learnt that the accused was already married and his first wife lives in Gujarat.

This led to fights between the couple and the complainant returned to her parents. The police said the man wanted her to return but when she did not, he started sexually harassing her.

“He created a fake profile of hers on a social media platform and uploaded her intimate photos and videos that they had taken during their marriage. He posted cellphone numbers of her and her parents on social media and porn sites, following which the family started receiving obscene calls from unknown men,” said an officer.

“He also sent the links of the online profile to her relatives. Her elder sister was to get married but he defamed her as well and her wedding was cancelled.”

“The man was produced before a magistrate court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for two days,” said Sub-Inspector Vijay Dhotre.