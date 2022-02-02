Mumbai cases dip to 803, TPR at 1.56%

WITH THE flattening of the pandemic curve, the Covid-19 cases in Mumbai dropped to 803 on Tuesday. Maharashtra also reported a dip in cases at 14,372 cases. However, the number of deaths increased to 94.

In Mumbai, the test positivity rate (TPR) – the number of positive cases detected when compared to the total tests conducted – dropped to 1.56 per cent, which was over 29 per cent in January. In all, 51,492 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai stood at 8,888 on Tuesday, which was over one lakh till January 13. The ward-wise seven-day growth rate stands at 0.14 per cent. Maharashtra has 1,91,524 active Covid-19 cases. All containment zones in Mumbai slums have been removed. Only five buildings were sealed till January 30.

As on Monday, of the 23,300 beds for Covid-19 patients in Mumbai, only 2,036 were occupied. While among the 3,098 ICU beds, 677 were full, of the 1,526 beds with ventilators, 435 had patients.