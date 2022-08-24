scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Mumbai: Case registered against firm, its 4 partners over ‘illegal’ contract to operate jumbo centres

One of the co-partners of the firm, Sujit Patkar, is said to be a close aide of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The three others have been identified as Dr Hemant Ramsharan Gupta, Sanjay Shah and Raju Nandkumar Salunkhe.

An investigator said Somaiya has alleged that the firm's inexperience in the field of health and medical services has cost the lives of people who got admitted to the jumbo centres and thus, Section 304 (A) (death due to negligence) was added in the FIR.(Express Photo- Representational)

The Azad Maidan police in Mumbai Wednesday registered a case of cheating, criminal breach of trust and causing death due to negligence against Lifeline Hospital Management Services and four of its co-partners over a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya that the company bagged a contract of operating jumbo centres during the Covid-19 outbreak by allegedly providing forged documents.

One of the co-partners, Sujit Patkar, is said to be a close aide of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The three others have been identified as Dr Hemant Ramsharan Gupta, Sanjay Shah and Raju Nandkumar Salunkhe.

Somaiya has alleged that Lifeline Hospital Management Services does not have any experience in providing health or medical facilities. The police are yet to make arrests in the case.

In a tweet, Somaiya saiid, “₹100 Crore COVID Center Scam Police registered My FIR 756 against Sanjay Raut Partner Sujeet Patker & Lifeline Hospital Management Services under sections IPC 420 406 304A 34. Worli, Mulund, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mulund, Pune Shivaji Nagar Centers contracts obtained by Fraud.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

Somaiya also alleged that the firm has been blacklisted by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), which has also issued a direction to not award any contract to the said firm in Maharashtra. But still, the firm managed to fraudulently procure a contract from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

A statement released by Somaiya read, “A partner of Lifeline Hospital Management Services firm falsely pretended to have experience in the medical field when the firm had no experience in providing medical services to P.M.R.D.A. and since it has been pointed out, the firm then submitted forged documents to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, through which the firm obtained the contract of Jumbo Covid Center and has defrauded the government for its own benefits.”

An investigator said Somaiya has alleged that the firm’s inexperience in the field of health and medical services has cost the lives of people who got admitted to the jumbo centres and thus, Section 304 (A) (death due to negligence) was added in the FIR.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

“The firm has received approximately Rs 38 crore from the Mumbai civic body by submitting payments for services rendered and work done at the Covid centres,” read Somaiya’s statement. It added that the firm “cheated the public, the BMC and the government”.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 03:27:39 pm
Next Story

Korea shatters its own record for world’s lowest fertility rate

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

Farmer who bought flight tickets for workers during pandemic found dead

Farmer who bought flight tickets for workers during pandemic found dead

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Shaheen Bhatt on experiencing panic attack: 'It feels like you are dying'

Shaheen Bhatt on experiencing panic attack: 'It feels like you are dying'

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement