Mumbai: Case against unknown person for cheating by impersonation

A case of defamation and cheating by impersonation has been registered against an unidentified person after the director of Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) approached the Bhoiwada police complaining that two fake email accounts had been created in his name. The police said the complainant came to know about the email accounts after the unknown suspect allegedly sent emails to his colleagues asking for favours.

The complainant told the police that on September 18, his colleague Sarbani Ghosh in the radiation department received an email at 2.39 pm. The email read, “I need a favour from you kindly email me back as soon as you get this. Best Regards Dr C S Pramesh Director.” She received the email from a Gmail account created in the complainant’s name, said police.

After she responded, Ghosh received another email from the same account at 2.47 pm, that said, “Thanks for your response. I need you to please purchase some Amazon pay E-Gift cards for me online. There are some prospects that I need to send these to but I havent been able to get them myself as I am tied up in a meeting. I can’t take calls now so an email will be fine. Let me know if it’s possible to get them for me right now so I can give further details . I II reimburse you before the end of the day.”

When Ghosh contacted Dr Pramesh asking about the email, he told her that the said email was not sent by him and that someone has created a bogus account that looks similar to his ID.

On October 23, his other colleagues — Dr Rajendra Badwe, director, Tata Memorial Centre, Dr J P Agarwal, HOD, radiation department, and Humayun Jafari, senior PRO — received similar emails from another bogus account created in his name, said police. The email read, “Can you please drop me a mail if you’re free regards Dr, CS Pramesh director.”

Dr Pramesh then approached the police and a case was registered on Tuesday under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66E (violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act.

