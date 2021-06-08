Mumbai: Case against doctor for preparing fake delivery documents to aid illegal ‘adoption’ of infant

The incident came to light after the Mumbai Police received an anonymous letter on August 27, 2019 complaining about the couple.

The Mumbai crime branch has registered a case of cheating and forgery against two men, including a doctor of a private hospital in Govandi, for allegedly obtaining a birth certificate from the BMC by presenting bogus delivery documents of a child, who was illegally brought over from Rajasthan by a city-based couple in 2018.

The police are now probing whether the case is part of a larger child trafficking syndicate even as they are yet to make an arrest in the case.

According to an official, the woman pretended to be pregnant and got admitted to a hospital in Govandi in connivance with the doctor who then created documents to show that she had delivered the child at the hospital.

“We initially thought that someone had written this letter to implicate them in a false case. But when we sent a team to the hospital in Govandi and checked the register, we found something fishy,” said an officer.

The police called the doctor for questioning. “The doctor produced false documents of the woman being admitted and delivering a baby at the hospital on January 2, 2018,” said an investigator.

The police traced the couple and got them to their office in Ghatkopar for enquiry.

“They initially tried to dodge the questions but later confessed that the child was not theirs. They said they came up with a plan that the woman would pretend to be pregnant for nine months and claimed that she delivered the child in a hospital at Govandi to avoid being arrested,” said an officer.

The couple told police that as they did not have a child of their own, they were desperately looking to adopt and came to know about a woman who was deserted by her husband in Rajasthan and did not want to keep their baby. The police said that the couple got in touch with the woman through a nurse and they brought the 10-day-old child to Mumbai.

Thereafter, the couple got the doctor to make bogus bills and documents related to her delivery on the basis of which they got the birth certificate from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The police said they are trying to identify whether the case is part of a larger human trafficking racket, adding they are checking how much money the couple paid to the Rajasthan woman in lieu of the infant.