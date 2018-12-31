Mumbai: Carpenter arrested for theft says wanted money to pay children’s school fee

A 40-YEAR-OLD carpenter, who was arrested for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 5 lakh from a doctor’s residence in Sion on Wednesday, claimed that he committed the crime to pay his children’s school fee. The accused, Imtiyaz Abdul Ansari, recently secured bail for another offence before being nabbed for the theft, Sion police said. A Kurla resident, Ansari had over 19 cases registered against him.

“Ansari said it was his first crime in the central suburbs. He further claimed that he stole to pay the school fee of his daughter and two sons, studying in class 11, 9 and 8, respectively. He said that he used the cash to pay for electricity and other household bills,” said an investigator.

The complainant Pushpa Gala(61) is a resident of Sion, while her husband is a doctor who runs a clinic in Malad.

Ansari contacted the doctor after reading his phone number outside the Malad clinic, police said.

“He called them and asked if they were looking for a carpenter. Ansari claimed that he had worked at their residence few years ago and that’s how he has their number. After they replied positively, the accused went to their residence to repair their door lock on December 21,” said a police officer. While working in the bedroom, Ansari saw that the locker keys were kept on the bed. As soon as he got the opportunity, he opened the locker and stole cash and valuables.

“After finishing the work, Ansari left the house. The incident came to light the next day, after the complainant’s daughter, who returned from a trip abroad, noticed that the valuables were missing. Then they approached the police,” said an officer.

Scrutiny of the CCTV footage in the housing society and analysis of the call data record of the carpenter, helped police nab him.