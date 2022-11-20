Mumbai Carnac Bridge demolition: 50% of dismantling completed by Sunday morning

Fifty per cent of the dismantling work of the British-era Carnac Bridge in Mumbai was completed by 10 am on Sunday, according to the Central Railway (Mumbai Division). The last leg of demolition of the 150-year-old bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder on the suburban line in Mumbai began at 11 pm on Saturday.

Central Railway PRO Shivaji Sutar said the work is proceeding on a war footing. “We will try to complete the work as per the given timeline – by 4 pm on Main line and by 8 pm on Harbour line today (Sunday) and by 2 am (November 21) on Yard lines,” he said. The demolition is going as per the schedule, officials said.

The Central Railway (CR) has announced a 27-hour mega block during the razing of the steel bridge, while several asset maintenance works will be done between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Byculla and CSMT-Wadala stations during the shadow block.

Since the special block is on a weekend amid the wedding season, several people headed to Mumbai opted for other transport services, including private cabs. Lavanya Shinde, a resident of Badlapur who planned to attend her cousin’s ring ceremony, told The Indian Express that she booked a cab service from a private operator to avoid any inconvenience after she got to know about the mega block.

Local train services on the CR route usually originate and end at the CSMT station, but since the demolition of the bridge began, the trains have been running only till Byculla. Meanwhile, the railway has already alerted the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Service (BEST) to operate more bus services during the block to help commuters.

As many as 50 gas cutters are being used to dismantle the 450-tonne steel bridge. For the demolition of the entire bridge, about 300 gas cylinders will be used, while a total of 500 people have been deployed for the demolition work. Four cranes (three of 350 tonnes and one of 500 tonnes) and four Hydra cranes are being used to shift the debris. A railway crane of 140 tonnes has also been kept on standby at the Kurla crane depot.