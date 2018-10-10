He sketches smiles on faces of customer

Denzil Clement at work in his studio. Dilip Kagda Denzil Clement at work in his studio. Dilip Kagda

When he puts ink on paper, smiles light up the faces of his customers. The mantra of caricature artist, Denzil Clement, is to make people smile with his art. “I feel very satisfied by giving happiness to people,” says the 33-year-old artist, whose caricatures have messages such as somebody hanging oneself by a rope called ‘Hope’, with people pulling him down and cautioning him that he can’t do it. He offers his artwork on fridge magnets and even caricature clock. Denzil started out as a chef and a tattoo artist before he found his calling. “I was good at making sketches for as long as I remember. It happened somewhere around the first or the second grade of my school days that I realized that I was really good at this,” he says.

Diagnosed as a dyslexic in school, he made up his mind not to let it stop him, going on to become a tattoo artist as a college student to keep his love for art alive. Later, as a cruise ship chef, he travelled to different countries, where he could sit by the port and sketch strangers.

In Port of Spain, the subject of one of his caricatures gave him 5 Euros, kicking off what quickly turned into a paid service everywhere he travelled in Europe. But it was after he nearly died of an infection in New York that he resolved to do everything he loves. Upon his return, he was keen to turn his passion into a profession but not everyone was supportive. “It was difficult at first but one’s perseverance is always rewarded,’’ he says. He started working from home, where people visited to get their caricatures done or sent him a photograph. Then he began to get hired at events where his skill helped him make 100 to 150 caricatures in a short time. He later took to caricaturing fictional characters as well that included posters of Game of Thrones characters, that sold 300 copies in two hours at an event. He then began to add to his portfolio caricatured mugs, fridge magnets, notepads, T-shirts and clocks. When a deluge of orders started to flow in, he opened Mumbai’s first caricature studio with a tattoo parlour.

Denzil has now worked at over 400 events, and has been associated with over 20 companies over the last six years. As a new challenge, he wants to take up to be the challenge to draw the fastest caricatures, for the Limca Book of Records. With a charge of Rs 40,000 for a three-hour event, Denzil works on a contractual basis. His digital face caricatures retail Rs 7,000, while a full body frame caricature is sold at Rs 10,000. Other products are priced from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App