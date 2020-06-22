Mumbai: Car overturns as taxi rams it on freeway; couple, daughter sustain minor injuries

Police said the family was returning home when at 8.30 pm, a speeding taxi rammed them from the back on the freeway in Wadala. (Representational) Police said the family was returning home when at 8.30 pm, a speeding taxi rammed them from the back on the freeway in Wadala. (Representational)

A car, in which a family of three was on its way home to Chembur from hospital, overturned on the Eastern Freeway after a taxi rammed into it late on Sunday. However, the occupants of the car, a couple and their daughter, suffered minor injuries. The taxi driver was also left injured in the accident, police said.

According to police, the complainant, Nishant Radhakrishnan (44), a resident of Diamond Garden, his wife and daughter had gone for a routine health check-up to Bombay Hospital at Marine Lines.

Police said the family was returning home when at 8.30 pm, a speeding taxi rammed them from the back on the freeway in Wadala.

The force caused the car to overturn and passers-by and police personnel at a traffic chowki helped Radhakrishnan, his wife and daughter out of the car and rushed them to hospital, police added.

Senior Inspector Shahaji Shinde from Wadala police station said the family sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Police said the taxi driver, identified as Imran Khan (36), was also taken to a hospital nearby and administered first aid. “We have booked the driver for speeding and causing the accident and released him on bail,” said Shinde.

Khan, who was heading home in Sion Koliwada, lost control of his car while speeding on the near-empty road, police added.

