Mumbai: Car crash on Marine Drive, 1 dead

An 18-year-old youth died and another teenager was grievously injured after their car crashed at high speed into a stationary bus on Marine Drive in Mumbai. The police said the incident took place between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm on the north bound stretch of N S Road.

The police identified the deceased as Aaryaman Nagpal, who was in the passenger seat of the Maruti Ceat. The car was being driven by his friend Shauraya Jain (19), who is said to be in an unconscious condition at Harikishandas Hospital.

Nagpal is the son of hotelier R R Nagpal. The police said while Jain stays at Cuffe Parade, Nagpal was a resident of Nepean Sea Road.

An officer at Marine Drive police station said, “The car was being driven at a high speed when the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the parked bus from behind.” Both occupants were taken to a private hospital, where Nagpal died during treatment.

While the police have registered an accidental death case, Senior Inspector Mrutunjay Hiremath said, “We are in the process of registering a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver.”

