Friday, December 24, 2021
Mumbai: Speeding car kills pedestrian, woman; driver arrested

The blood sample of the driver, identified as Rohit Mukherjee, has been sent for a test to ascertain if he was drunk.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: December 24, 2021 3:10:57 pm
Mukherjee has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, a provision rarely applied in fatal accidents unless it is a case of drink driving.

A 45-year-old pedestrian and a 21-year-old woman were killed after a 28-year-old driver of a speeding car lost control over the wheels on the Gorai Road in Borivali (West) late on Wednesday night around 11:30 pm.

The Honda Civic car was moving towards Borivali from Gorai and while Mukherjee was driving the vehicle, four of his friends were seated inside. The group was reportedly returning from a birthday party at a hotel.

After losing control over the wheels, Mukherjee first rammed his car into a parked vehicle and then ran over a pedestrian, identified as Prashant Barekar, 45. Incidentally, Barekar was an employee of the same hotel where the group was partying.

Barekar and one of the occupants of the car, Abigail Jadhav, 21, were rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital in a grievously injured condition but both were declared dead before admission.

Mukherjee was arrested and an FIR was filed against him. Senior inspector Sudhir Kalekar of Borivili police station said, “We have taken blood samples of the accused to find out if he was drunk driving. The report is awaited.”

