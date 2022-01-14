Mumbai: Capacity of water tanks to be expanded, cost escalation on cards

January 14, 2022 1:01:55 am
The BMC’s ambitious project of building underground water storage tanks to tackle flooding in Hindmata is set to face cost escalation with the civic body planning to spend an additional Rs 67 crore on expanding the capacity of the tanks.
The BMC is constructing two underground water tanks at Pramod Mahajan Kala Park in Dadar West and at St Xavier’s Ground in Parel. Under the project, the excess rainwater from the Hindmata would be diverted to these tanks. After the rain subsides, the water from the tanks will be pumped out in nullahs.
Now, the plan is to store 6 crore litre of water in the tank at Dadar and 4 crore litre in Parel. A proposal for cost escalation will be tabled before the BMC Standing Committee on Friday.
“In the first phase, the BMC had constructed a tank of 1.62 crore litre at Dadar and 1.5 crore litre at Parel. The expansion work on these tanks will start after the proposal is cleared by the Standing Committee,” said an official.
Further, a pumping station has been constructed in the space below the Hindmata flyover to push the water to both the tanks through a newly-laid pipeline network.
Hindmata and Parel are the city’s chronic flooding spots during monsoon. When the project was planned, the corporation had said that it would cost Rs 130 crore.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-