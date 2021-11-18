Mumbai: Can’t waive property tax for houses above 700 sq ft, says BMC

THE BIRHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has turned down a proposal to waive property tax for houses with an area of more than 700 square feet.

Expressing inability to take any decision on the issue, the civic body has said that no direction has been issued from the state government on waiver for such housing units.

The proposal was moved by BJP MP and corporator Manoj Kotak in 2018 and subsequently it was cleared in the civic general body meeting. Later it was sent to the municipal commissioner for a decision.

Also Read | BMC to beautify 6 open spaces in Mumbai at Rs 8 crore

“The decision on 100% waiver on property tax for houses with area of more than 700 square feet is under the state government’s jurisdiction. The proposal can be considered only after receiving direction from the state government,” said the BMC administration in reply to Kotak’s proposal which will be tabled in the general body meeting by next week.

In his proposal, Kotak had sought relief for citing the high rates of taxes.

“Mumbaikars can’t afford paying property taxes that have been increased. The high tax rates had forced many residents to move out of the city. Considering all these factors, the BMC should write to the state government on complete waiver of tax,” reads the Kotak’s proposal.



During the BMC polls in 2017, Shiv Sena had promised complete property tax waiver for houses up to 500 square feet and rebate for units having an area more than 700 square feet in their manifesto.

While the tax waiver for units up to 500 square feet has been implemented, the other proposal is yet to see light.

However, BJP had criticized Sena for ‘fooling’ people on tax waiver for housing units up to 500 sq feet since only the general tax component was waived.

BMC polls will be held in February, 2022, as the five-year term of Mumbai corporation is going to end in March next year.