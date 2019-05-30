Mumbai: Candidate caught cheating in GDC&A exam, booked

A woman candidate was caught cheating in the Government Diploma in Cooperation and Accountancy (GDC&A) examination held on Tuesday at Sadhana College in Sion, police said. The 34-year-old Khar Danda resident has been taken into custody and booked under Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, police added.

According to police, when a team of officials from Sion police station arrived at the examination hall and searched the woman on the basis of a tip-off, they found that the woman had a cell phone and some paper chits, with answers for questions of the auditing paper scribbled, on her.

Sion police said before the exam had begun, the candidate had hidden her phone and the notes in the washroom and had retrieved them just before she was caught.